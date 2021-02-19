February 19, 2021
THE GREAT UNIFIER:Navigating the first 100 days (Navigator, 2/18/21)
There is vast and resilient support for Biden's American Rescue Plan, but most are not hearing much about it in the news.Biden and Democrats in Congress are more trusted than Republicans to handle coronavirus relief.Three in five feel Biden's pandemic response favors the middle and working class, while a majority say Republicans in Congress's response favors the wealthy and big corporations.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2021 8:24 AM
