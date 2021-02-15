February 15, 2021
THE GREAT UNIFIER:
Biden calls on Congress to 'enact commonsense gun law reforms' on third anniversary of Parkland shooting (Nikki Carvajal, Devan Cole and Ali Zaslav, 2/14/21, CNN)
President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to institute "commonsense gun law reforms," including widespread firearm sales background checks and a ban on assault weapons -- highlighting an "epidemic of gun violence" in the US on the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting."Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Biden said in a statement."This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call," the statement reads. "We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer."
Picking the low fruit--popular measures--is fine for a start.
