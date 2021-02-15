THE GREAT UNIFIER:

President Joe Biden on Sunday called on Congress to institute "commonsense gun law reforms," including widespread firearm sales background checks and a ban on assault weapons -- highlighting an "epidemic of gun violence" in the US on the third anniversary of the deadly Parkland school shooting.





"Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Biden said in a statement.



