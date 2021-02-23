February 23, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Hawaii Electric blows past 2020 target on road to 100% renewable energy (Joshua S Hill, 23 February 2021, Renew Economy)
Hawaii's largest utility, Hawaiian Electric, says it has blown past its mandated 2020 renewable energy target, reporting that 34.5% of its electricity generation mix was made up of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.In 2015 the State of Hawaii passed legislation requiring all electric utilities to achieve a 100% renewable energy portfolio standard by 2045, with interim goals of 30% by 2020, 40% by 2030, and 70% by 2040.
