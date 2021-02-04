February 4, 2021
THE eND OF hISTORY--DEMOCRACY, CAPITALISM, PROTESTANTISM:
An 18th-Century Revolution, With Current Examples (Pierre Lemieux, 2/03/21, Econ Lib)
One of the greatest discoveries of the 18th century did not come from physics or astronomy but from the nascent science of economics. It is the theory that if individuals independently and freely pursue their ordinary self-interest, the resulting social order will be efficient, that is, will allow virtually all these individuals--or at least their vast majority, given their starting points in life--to better satisfy their own preferences.
