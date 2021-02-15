THE CALL JIMMY CARTER GOT RIGHT:





Rep. Michael Waltz (R., Fla.) introduced a measure on Monday that calls on the United States to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics if they are not moved out of Beijing, China, citing the Communist government's human rights abuses and failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.





Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a war veteran, said the United States should boycott the games if they are held in China. The resolution calls on the U.S. Olympic Committee to propose a new site outside of China for the 2022 games. If that location is rejected, the "United States Olympic Committee and the Olympic Committees of other countries should withdraw from the 2022 Olympic Games," the resolution says.