THANKS, COVID!:





[A]ccording to Thomas Moran, chief strategy officer at Prodoscore, which provides employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, year-over-year surveys demonstrate that working from home is not only sustainable, it also delivers increased productivity.





"We analyzed over 105 million data points collected from 30,000 U.S.-based Prodoscore users, revealing a 5% increase in productivity year over year, challenging the assumption by business leaders that employees working from home are less productive than when working on-site in an office," said Moran.



