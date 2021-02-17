February 17, 2021
THANKS, COVID!:
Is the Office Dead Forever? Studies Suggest Working From Home Is the Way of the Future: In one recent survey, 80% of U.S. workers said they're just as productive or more productive working from home (MARCEL SCHWANTES, 2/17/21, Inc.)
[A]ccording to Thomas Moran, chief strategy officer at Prodoscore, which provides employee visibility and productivity intelligence software, year-over-year surveys demonstrate that working from home is not only sustainable, it also delivers increased productivity."We analyzed over 105 million data points collected from 30,000 U.S.-based Prodoscore users, revealing a 5% increase in productivity year over year, challenging the assumption by business leaders that employees working from home are less productive than when working on-site in an office," said Moran.Adrian Reece, Principal Statistical Consultant at Salesforce added that workers in 2021 are looking to improve on their work autonomy and not have their freedoms regressed back into an office. "Research prior to the pandemic demonstrates the positive impact working from home has on an employee's job satisfaction; research during the pandemic has shown people are more productive at home than they were in the office. Hybrid in-person/telecommuting models are here to stay and represent the new frontier in work engagement and performance management research," said Reece.
