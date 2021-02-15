February 15, 2021
THANKS, COVID:
The 12 Best Cities for Remote WorkersBlazing fast internet? Low cost of living? High quality of life? These under-the-radar cities have it all. (JESSICA STILLMAN, 2/15/21, INC.)
Just about everyone can agree that freelancers and employees newly liberated from cramped, expensive coastal cities by widespread remote work are relocating in droves. What's less clear is where they're going.Buzzy cities such as Austin and Miami are monopolizing the media's attention (including reports from those who made the move to these hot spots and regretted it). But recent data actually paints a different picture. While high profile-cities are certainly welcoming new residents, the places that seem to be attracting the most coastal refugees are actually less glamorous metros like Cleveland and Hartford, Connecticut.This suggests there's a healthy appetite out there for lower cost, under-the-radar relocation options that offer affordable housing, lifestyle perks, and remote worker-friendly amenities. PC Mag wants to help you find these undersung remote work cities.
Most expensive cities hardest hit.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 15, 2021 12:00 AM