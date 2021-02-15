THANKS, COVID:

Just about everyone can agree that freelancers and employees newly liberated from cramped, expensive coastal cities by widespread remote work are relocating in droves. What's less clear is where they're going.





Buzzy cities such as Austin and Miami are monopolizing the media's attention (including reports from those who made the move to these hot spots and regretted it). But recent data actually paints a different picture. While high profile-cities are certainly welcoming new residents, the places that seem to be attracting the most coastal refugees are actually less glamorous metros like Cleveland and Hartford, Connecticut.



