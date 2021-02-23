February 23, 2021
TEN FOR FIGHTING:
Mounting confirmation battle sends warning sign to Biden (Stephen Collinson, 2/23/21, CNN)
Confirmation duels over Joe Biden's Cabinet picks have suddenly turned nasty, ringing alarm bells about the cliffhanger nature of a 50-50 Senate and bitter fights to come over the President's ambitious agenda.Growing intrigue over a trio of controversial presidential picks is also underscoring the power of individual senators such as Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, when the partisan balance is so evenly divided.
The fact that he doesn't have 50 reliable votes in the Senate is why he should have compromised the ten Republicans offering a Covid deal by compromising with them. They'd be dead on the Right but dealmakers in the press and more likely to work with him on other issues.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2021 12:00 AM