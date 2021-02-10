February 10, 2021
TAX EXTERNALITIES:
Schultz, Conservatism, and Carbon Pricing (JOSEPH MAJKUT, FEBRUARY 10, 2021, Niskanen Center)
Behind his great success, Shultz was a pragmatist; he knew how government and politics work. He knew that if conservatives don't have a climate solution that matches the scale of the threat, they will lose to progressives on politics, and the U.S. will lose on policy. His preferred approach, a carbon tax, would use market mechanisms favored by conservatives of the Friedman era to achieve the low-carbon economy promised by the left-which is also highly popular with the American public.Schultz argued that such a tax should be matched with dividends given back to American households, keeping government budgets from growing and reducing the net tax burden felt by most American families.
Rather than a dividend, reduce taxes on profits, saving, work.
