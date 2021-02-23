February 23, 2021
SILENT ANDY:
New York City Police Need to Be Held Accountable for Rising Crime, Andrew Yang Says (JASON LEMON, 2/23/21, Newsweek)
The former Democratic presidential candidate said that the city needs to be "mindful" of the need to "bring down the rates of violent crime that are rising." He said this is "not mutually exclusive" from addressing concerns about systematic racism and the sometimes violent actions of police."They actually should go hand in hand. You need to improve police culture while also holding police accountable to bring their resolution rates for violent crime up. Unfortunately, they are going down right now," Yang said. "That is another form of police accountability--if you have higher rates of unsolved crimes, that is not a trend that you want to continue."
"There is no right to strike against the public safety by anybody, anywhere, anytime."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2021 12:00 AM