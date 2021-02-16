RED STATE:

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow in the Department of Economics at the University of Houston, blamed the failures on the state's deregulated power system, which doesn't provide power generators with the returns needed to invest in maintaining and improving power plants.





"The ERCOT grid has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union," said Hirs. "It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances.



