February 16, 2021
RED STATE:
What went wrong with the Texas power grid? (Marcy de Luna & Amanda Drane, 2/15/21, Houston Chronicle)
Ed Hirs, an energy fellow in the Department of Economics at the University of Houston, blamed the failures on the state's deregulated power system, which doesn't provide power generators with the returns needed to invest in maintaining and improving power plants."The ERCOT grid has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union," said Hirs. "It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances."For more than a decade, generators have not been able to charge what it costs them to produce electricity," said Hirs. "If you don't make a return on your money, how can you keep it up? It's like not taking care of your car. If you don't change the oil and tires, you can't expect your car to be ready to evacuate, let alone get you to work."
