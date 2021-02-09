PRO-NORMAL OR PRO-LIFE?:

Perhaps the most important measure of when people anticipate they can return to normal is on the question of resuming in-person gatherings with family and friends outside the home.





28% of overall respondents said they already have. That share surges for Republicans (42%), while it's dramatically less for Democrats (10%) and people 65 and older (15%).





22% of overall respondents say they're waiting for themselves and their family and friends to get the vaccine.





Getting everyone vaccinated is most important in the minds of respondents who had a bachelor's degree or higher (34%) and for seniors (29%).





It was least important as a cue among those with a high school degree or less (14%).



