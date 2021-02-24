February 24, 2021
OF COURSE YOU HAVE TO PAY THEM TO BE TRUMPIST:
Pro-Trump Black group that solicited foreign investors is now under FBI investigation (Roger Sollenberger, , 2/24/21, Salon)
The FBI has opened an investigation into the activities of a pro-Trump group that appears to have engaged in an off-the-books foreign influence campaign and violated IRS rules regulating the political activity of nonprofit organizations, Salon has learned.The probe's scope includes two officials affiliated with the Urban Revitalization Coalition, a now-defunct organization which made headlines last year with suspicious cash giveaways to Black voters and subsequently lost its tax-exempt charity status, a person familiar with the investigation told Salon. The two men -- Kareem Lanier and Darrell Scott, a Cleveland-area pastor and former Trump campaign official -- also used the URC as a vehicle to "solicit donations" from foreign nationals, including influential Turkish businessmen, while they worked with Trump administration officials to attract new investment in "Opportunity Zones," economically disadvantaged areas targeted for new incentives under the former president's 2017 tax bill.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2021 12:00 AM
