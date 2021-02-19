February 19, 2021
NOW IMPROVE THE DEAL FOR THEM:
Biden Withdraws Trump's Restoration of UN Sanctions on Iran (Associated Press, February 19, 2021)
The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former President Donald Trump's restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
Help ameliorate the violence done by sanctions with a trade deal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2021 7:36 AM