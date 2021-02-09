NOTHING TO FEAR:





U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, who is handling the investigation into the president's son, will stay on in his role, according to Fox News. It is standard practice for a new administration to request the resignation of all U.S. attorneys upon entering office.





John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was appointed as special counsel to probe the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation, will resign from his post but remain on as special counsel.