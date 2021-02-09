NOTHING BUT RUDY:

"Let these investigations go forward," Rudy Giuliani told the presidential headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine, his voice turning impatient. "Get someone to investigate this." On the other end of the line, hunched over a speakerphone, two Ukrainian officials listened in disbelief as Giuliani demanded probes that could help his client, then-President Donald Trump, win another term in office.





The 40-minute call, a transcript of which was obtained by TIME, provides the clearest picture yet of Giuliani's attempts to pressure the Ukrainians on Trump's behalf. The President's personal lawyer toggled between veiled threats--"Be careful," he warned repeatedly--and promises to help improve Ukraine's relations with Trump.