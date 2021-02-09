NOT JUST ALONG THE NILE:





Analysts who cover GameStock see it worth on average $13.44 per share, a 78% drop from its current trading price, highlighting the wide gulf between how Wall Street and amateur investors view a stock that has become a symbol of the growing power of retail investors.





"I've worked on Wall Street for over 20 years and what is happening with GameStop is the most nonsensical, insane thing I've ever seen in my entire career," said Anthony Chukumba, a managing director at Loop Capital who covered the company for more than 10 years but recently dropped his coverage due to a lack of interest by institutional investors.



