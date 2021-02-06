NO ONE WHO OPPOSES SELF-DETERMINATION IS AN AMERICAN ALLY:

US President Joe Biden is quickly if subtly rebalancing US priorities in the Middle East, walking back his predecessor's all-encompassing embrace of Saudi Arabia and Israel while seeking diplomacy with Iran.





Two weeks into his presidency, Biden on Thursday announced an end to US support for the Saudi military campaign in Yemen which he said has "created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe."

Equally noticed was what went unsaid in his first major speech on foreign policy. Biden did not mention Israel when saying he was revitalizing alliances with other leaders -- a reflection of how he has not yet spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.