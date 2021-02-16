NO ONE EVER MADE MONEY INVESTING IN DONALD:

The new Biden team has struck the right rhetorical note, arguing that NS2 is "a bad deal for Europe" and promising that the U.S. will not "roll over" for Russia. Since Navalny's arrest and sentencing, key European figures have stepped up their rhetoric as well. Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.K.'s House of Commons, has on multiple occasions advocated for NS2 to be killed. By an overwhelming 581-50 margin, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on the EU to "immediately" halt work on NS2. Even the French, who up until recently backed Germany in support of the project, have changed their tune. When asked earlier this month if France was in favor of abandoning the project, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune confirmed that it was. [...]









The easier path forward would be for the Germans to pull the plug, unilaterally ending the pipeline. If it were done in a coherent fashion, and timed to coincide with statements of support from across Europe, this would send a powerful message that Putin's way of doing business will no longer be tolerated in Europe.



