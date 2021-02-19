February 19, 2021
MAKING AMERICA AMERICAN AGAIN:
US pushes China over Uyghur Muslim rights with new trade bill (MEMO, February 19, 2021)
"We have watched in horror as the Chinese government first created, and then expanded a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps targeting Uyghurs and Muslim minorities," said Democrat Representative Jim McGovern when reintroducing the bill.Meanwhile, according to a report published by the Heritage Foundation, between 1.8 million and 3 million Uyghurs have been collectivised and interned in political re-education camps in China since 2018.
Trump told China's president that building concentration camps for millions of Uighur Muslims was 'exactly the right thing to do,' former adviser says (David Choi and Sonam Sheth Jun 17, 2020, Business Insider)
Xi "explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang," Bolton wrote, citing the interpreter's account. The interpreter added that "Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do," according to the book.Bolton also wrote in the book that Matthew Pottinger, a retired US Marine and the current deputy national security adviser, "told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2021 11:13 AM