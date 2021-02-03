February 3, 2021
JUST AS TRUMPISM IS DEFINED BY QANON KOOKERY...:
GOP lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committees as Dems press to drop Taylor Greene from panel (Thomas Barrabi, 2/03/21, Fox News)
The Hill columnist Joe Concha says a Republican lawmaker in a similar situation would receive more coverage from mainstream media outlets.House GOP lawmakers are seeking this week to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against embattled Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Fox News has learned.
...so too are the Democrats defined by a female black refugee.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2021 1:41 PM