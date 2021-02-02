February 2, 2021
JOE SHOULD HAVE JUST TAKEN THE REPUBLICAN DEAL:
Joe Manchin Deals Blow to Democrats' Stimulus Plan, Won't Support It Without Bipartisan Agreement (MATTHEW IMPELLI, 2/2/21, Newsweek)
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Tuesday he is opposed to passing an economic relief bill without bipartisan agreement.Asked by reporters if he would support a budget resolution to pass the legislation, Manchin said, "I will only support moving in a bipartisan way." He added, "That means an open process. I've been very clear about that."
There are not 50 reliably Democratic votes in the Senate. He'll need those breakaway Republicans and by working with them he makes them toxic on the Right.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2021 4:09 PM