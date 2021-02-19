February 19, 2021
IT'S SILLY TO PRETEND THEY'RE A SIGNIFICANT POWER:
China Blocked Clubhouse App Fearing Uncontrolled Public Discourse (Jin Zhe, February 18, 2021, VOA)
For a brief time before Beijing banned the audio chat app Clubhouse, tech-savvy Chinese joined global discussions on taboo topics -- Beijing's placement of Uighurs in concentration camps in Xinjiang, Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests -- absorbing perspectives and information far outside the lines drawn by the Communist Party.
