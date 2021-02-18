INSISTS? WHAT PART OF SELF-DETERMINATION IS CONFUSING HERE?:

The biggest problem facing the Fatah leadership has been the popular and imprisoned Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who insists on running for president. A visit by Hussein al-Sheikh, the minister of civilian affairs and a member of Fatah's Central Committee, to the Israeli prison where Barghouti is held Feb. 11 did little to change his insistence. Barghouti was reportedly offered to head the Fatah list for the Palestinian Legislative Council elections and to name 10 members of the list.





According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Barghouti told Sheikh during his visit to prison that he welcomes the "historic decision to hold the elections" and the success of the dialogue between the main Palestinian factions held Feb. 7-9 in Cairo. According to Sheikh, Barghouti "called for the widest possible turnout to polling centers during the upcoming elections," which he reportedly said was the main pathway toward ending Palestinian division and restoring national unity. [...]





Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences in Israeli prisons over his alleged involvement in multiple Israeli deaths during the second intifada, has been in jail for 19 years and has regularly polled better than Abbas. The latest poll conducted in December 2020 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research showed Barghouti as having a much higher percentage of support in head-to-head competition with Hamas' Ismael Haniyeh (head of the movement's politburo), with Barghouti polling at 61% and Haniyeh at 37%, while Abbas, in a head-to-head with Haniyeh, polled at 43% to the Hamas leader's 50%.