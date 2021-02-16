February 16, 2021
IF IN-PERSON IS TRULY CRUCIAL...:
The evidence is clear: We can open schools safely now. (Benjamin P. Linas Feb 15, 2021, Vox)
Millions of students across America have now been stuck in remote learning for nearly a year. This situation, which has hurt learning and widened gaping disparities, is in large part because many teachers fear returning to the classroom in person. But in this past year, we have also learned how we can keep schools open safely.Educators' anxiety is based on reasonable concerns. Covid-19 is a serious illness. And schools are an indoor group setting with the potential to spread infection. But schools, it turns out, with a few basic safety measures, including masks and reasonable distancing, are not a high-risk venue for Covid-19 transmission. In fact, they appear to have far lower rates of the virus than their surrounding communities. Still, some education union leaders are beginning to lay the foundation for schools remaining shuttered into the 2021-22 school year.
...just jump teachers to the head of the vaccine line, even if it's unnecessary.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 16, 2021 12:00 AM