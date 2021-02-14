"I NEED A SHOT OF REDEMPTION":

What happened on January 6 of this year, Senator Ben Sasse told me on Monday night, represented "one of the most egregious Article II attacks on Article I in all of U.S. history."





For Sasse, who was one of only six Republican senators to argue that the impeachment was constitutionally sound, at stake in the trial was nothing less than the integrity of the Constitution itself.





"This is not," he told me, "really about Donald Trump. It is really about a signal to future office holders about what kind of behavior is appropriate." After all: "The old meaning -- the nonpolitical meaning -- of the word impeach, to impeach someone's character, is to decry certain kinds of behavior."





Sasse, the junior senator from Nebraska, was among the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump on "incitement of insurrection" Saturday. In a series of interviews with National Review over several days leading up to that vote, Sasse sought to explain his thinking. The question at hand, he contended on day one of the impeachment trial, should be seen as "chiefly an Article I vs. Article II conflict, not chiefly as a partisan tribal conflict.



