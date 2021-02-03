HE'S A SENATOR, NOT A GOVERNOR:





Biden hosted a Monday evening Oval Office meeting with Senate Republicans, for example, after complaints he hadn't adequately consulted them and their colleagues regarding a coronavirus relief package. That's despite Biden repeatedly saying that he would prefer to broker a bipartisan deal rather than resorting to a budgetary procedure called reconciliation to ram his $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" through the Senate with only Democratic support.





Political analyst Dan Schnur, a Republican-turned-independent now at the University of Southern California, said Biden should be more concerned about challenges from his own party than across the political aisle.





"Biden wants to be a bipartisan president, but he doesn't seem to want to push back at congressional Democrats," Schnur told the Washington Examiner. "There might still be a sweet spot that allows him to do both of those things. But right now, he might be the only one in Washington who can see it."



