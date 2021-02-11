FREE NELSON MANDELA:

Security prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a rival to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, is considering running in the scheduled Palestinian presidential elections, a close associate of his confirmed Thursday.





"Our comrade Marwan is considering the possibility, but he has not yet made a decision either way," former Palestinian legislator Qaddura Fares said in a phone call.





Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his role planning deadly terror attacks against Israelis in the Second Intifada, is popular among Palestinians and is widely seen as a possible successor to Abbas.





According to opinion polling, the aging PA leader -- who is his Fatah movement's presumptive nominee -- would likely lose to Barghouti in a faceoff.