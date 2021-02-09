FIXING W'S SECOND BIGGEST MISTAKE:





The 2006 elections in Palestine were a difficult test for Hamas on the one hand, and for the EU and US on the other. Hamas entered the elections based on its programme of resistance, rejection of the Oslo Accords, and no recognition of Israel. The US and the West, including the EU, expected a victory for Fatah which would rein in Hamas and force it to accept negotiations and recognise Israel. The results were not what was expected, and Hamas won by a comfortable majority.





Israel, the US, and the West refused to recognise the Hamas government's legitimacy... [...]





Some European sources indicate that the EU has shifted from its previous position, with the exception of one of its member countries governed by an extreme right-wing party, as the majority intend to deal with Hamas in a different way than in 2006. This is especially if Hamas wins the elections and shows some flexibility towards accepting a two-state solution. The bloc would also be willing to deal with Hamas if it is in partnership with Fatah in the Palestinian Legislative Council and government, and if the government accepts the two-state solution.





The bottom line is that the EU countries are no longer adhering to the four conditions in their entirety, especially after last year's Arab normalisation deals, and the threats posed by the "deal of the century" against European intentions. This will also be the case given Hamas's experience in its de facto government and if the people re-elect it.



