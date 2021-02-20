FINISHING SCHOOL:

If I had known when I tweeted that Dr. Jill Biden had invited her to write the inaugural poem, I would have added that community colleges also make America great, given Dr. Biden's teaching career at Northern Virginia Community College. While I teach at a private research university, I still take classes at my local community college, and what community colleges share with public libraries and poetry of a certain kind is nothing less than the democratic spirit, the same spirit that Gorman defended and celebrated in her poem. Was it democracy or an assault on democracy when a mob attacked and ransacked the Capitol on January 6 even as she was still writing her poem? In response, Gorman says





Somehow we've weathered and witnessed





a nation that isn't broken





but simply unfinished





The poem itself doubles as a political speech, a move which both enhances the accessibility of the poem and raises the bar for political speeches, many of which would benefit from a dose of poetry. Gesturing towards reconciliation and peace, Gorman echoes and amplifies President Biden's rhetorical themes:





We lay down our arms





so we can reach out our arms





to one another





We seek harm to none and harmony for all





The democratic spirit that animates this poem and this poet is cultivated in public places much more so than in private ones, in the open air of an inaugural platform versus a smoke-filled room or a chummy club. I appreciate the hushed luxury of the libraries in private research universities, but the price of entry, to be a professor or a student, is high. In contrast, the public libraries of Los Angeles, from the magnificent Central Public Library to the many small local ones, bring together broad swathes of the city. From toddlers to retirees, from students to teachers, from the well-heeled to the homeless, all can be found in these libraries, paid for by our taxes and free for all.





Benjamin Franklin opened the first lending library in 1731, the predecessor to the free public library. He was not fond of immigrants, Asians, Black people, or indeed certain categories of Europeans now considered white, like Spaniards and Italians. But the library he founded has expanded beyond his own prejudices, his ideas transcending his limitations. Now, nearly three centuries later, American libraries can include





a skinny Black





girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother





As well as myself, a refugee from Vietnam, or, in Franklin's words, a "tawny" person coming to an America that would be better off "excluding Blacks and Tawneys." "I am partial to the Complexion of my Country," Franklin wrote, "for such Kind of Partiality is natural to Mankind."





If this is natural, is there also a countervailing natural impulse in us, as people and as Americans, to expand into impartiality rather than stay stuck in partiality? Should we not seek to cultivate such an impulse? This embrace of expansiveness against the confinement of prejudice is Gorman's project: