EVERYBODY WANT TO KILL SOMEBODY:

More than 8 million people died in 2018 from fossil fuel pollution, significantly higher than previous research suggested, according to new research from Harvard University, in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, the University of Leicester and University College London. Researchers estimated that exposure to particulate matter from fossil fuel emissions accounted for 18 percent of total global deaths in 2018 -- a little less than 1 out of 5.





Regions with the highest concentrations of fossil fuel-related air pollution -- including Eastern North America, Europe, and South-East Asia -- have the highest rates of mortality, according to the study published in the journal Environmental Research.