"eLOI eLOI LAMA SABACHTHANI?"

For conservatives, and people who just hate Whedon's work, there is an element of schadenfreude in the unraveling of his reputation. Whedon, more than anyone, contributed to the popular conception of a 'male feminist' as someone who self-consciously defends women in public while mistreating them in private.





Still, the left have similar archetypes: the priest or evangelical with an unwholesome private life, and the staunch defender of small government who somehow profits from the public purse. I am not just here to aim a kick at Whedon, then, or male feminists in general, but to talk about the difference between having 'good' opinions and being a good person.





It is tempting to assume that if someone advocates your values -- say, order, prudence and tradition if you are on the right, or equality and diversity if you are on the left -- they also put those values into practice in their lives. Perhaps they do. Perhaps they don't. It is also tempting to assume that if our favorite artists create characters we love and work that makes us feel ennobled they must be lovable and noble themselves. Perhaps they are. Perhaps they aren't.





The opinions we express in public, or the values we portray, need not cohere with our private behavior. Graham Greene's Catholic literature, for example, coexisted with prolific womanizing and voracious brothel-hopping. Elton John famously changed the lyrics of the bearded shopaholic John Lennon's 'Imagine' to, 'Imagine six apartments, it isn't hard to do, one is full of fur coats, another's full of shoes.'





In some cases, people defend values they do not practice with the dishonesty of a mountebank who sells a cure he knows is fraudulent. You hope such occurrences are rare. But if people can sell a phony cancer treatment they can sell a phony worldview.





Still, people can really believe something without acting upon it. Human beings are very talented rationalizers. We can excuse our own misbehavior to ourselves. We think, for example, that an immoral act is so ubiquitous -- from sexual impropriety to the wasting of resources -- that our individual behavior makes no difference.









We strain our mental sinews to convince ourselves that our actions are qualitatively different from those we condemn. You bully, I banter. You are dishonest, I spare people's feelings. You are a thief and I am taking what I deserve. More than this, though, I think we tell us ourselves that saying good things makes up for not doing good things -- as if our words, in all their minimal consequentiality, have the power of absolution.



