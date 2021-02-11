DON'T JUST BRING THEM BACK, LEGALIZE AND SETTLE THEM:

Immigrants who were forced by former president Donald Trump to wait in dangerous conditions in Mexico while they tried to gain asylum will soon start being allowed to enter the US at certain ports as the Biden administration attempts to wind down the controversial policy, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.





The unprecedented effort, which is expected to be rolled out within the next two weeks, is the beginning of President Joe Biden's promise to end the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy -- formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols (MPP). The policy led to tens of thousands of asylum-seekers being forced to stay in Mexico as they waited for their day in a US court. Often left with nowhere to go but squalid camps in Mexican border towns, human rights advocates reported cases of the immigrants being kidnapped, raped, and tortured.