DITCHING nATIONALISM FOR DEMOCRACY:





It's still stunning to reflect on the fact that Trump's initial stops on his first foreign trip as president in May 2017 were to Saudi Arabia and Israel. From that point on, Trump's presidency was a gift that just kept on giving. Never in the history of U.S. relations with either country has so much been given with so little asked for in return--and with so much bad behavior swept under the rug.





Without making Israel earn U.S. favors with any concessions of its own, the Trump administration orchestrated a campaign of maximum pressure on Iran; declared Jerusalem Israel's capital and opened an embassy there; turned a blind eye to Israel's settlement expansion; recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights; promulgated a peace plan that all but conceded 30 percent of the West Bank to Israel before negotiations with Palestinians had even begun; downgraded U.S. diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority; drastically curtailed U.S. assistance to the Palestinian people; and perhaps most significantly, made a major effort to facilitate normalization between Israel, the Gulf states and other Arab countries.





The Saudis also got in on the action. The Trump administration gave a blank check to Riyadh to pursue its disastrous military campaign in Yemen and aided and abetted it with U.S. military assistance for Saudi operations; acquiesced in MBS's repression at home and covered up his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi; and lavished arms sales on the Saudis over Congress' objections.