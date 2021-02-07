February 7, 2021
DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:
Biden Administration Suspends Trump Asylum Deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras (Reuters, February 07, 2021)
The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hard-line immigration policies.In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."
