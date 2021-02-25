DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:





President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering the United States.





Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect U.S. workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Biden rejected that reasoning in a proclamation on Wednesday rescinding the visa ban. The Democratic president said it had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and had harmed U.S. businesses.