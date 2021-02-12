DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:

The Biden administration announced its third major climate effort on Thursday, February 11, rolling out initiatives to accelerate innovation in clean energy and climate technology.





The White House has formed a working group to help set up the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Climate (ARPA-C), which Biden pledged to create during the campaign. Its mission will be to accelerate progress in tough technical areas, likely including technologies that can capture, remove, and store carbon dioxide as well as heating and cooling products that don't rely on highly potent greenhouse gases.





In addition, the Department of Energy plans to provide $100 million in funding for low-carbon energy projects through the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), a group funded in the first Obama administration to support clean energy technologies that aren't far enough along to form businesses or attract traditional venture capital.





The move could help revitalize a favorite target of the Trump administration, which repeatedly tried to eliminate ARPA-E's budget during the last four years. Congress, however, consistently maintained or even slightly raised its funding.