February 28, 2021
CUOMOSEXUAL HARASSMENT:
Second woman accuses Cuomo of harassment (BILL MAHONEY, 02/27/2021, Politico)
A second former staffer has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.Charlotte Bennett, who began working for the state last March, told The New York Times that the governor had repeatedly asked her intimate personal questions, which felt like "something out of a horror movie." They included questions about her romantic life and whether Bennett, 25, "had ever been with an older man."Bennett said Cuomo never touched her. But, she told the Times, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared. And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job."
So maybe not preferable to Joe?
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2021 12:00 AM