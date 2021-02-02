February 2, 2021
COME ONE, COME ALL:
Biden turns the page on Trump in push to streamline US immigration process (CHARLOTTE PLANTIVE, 2/02/21, AFP)
US President Joe Biden will call Tuesday for his administration to streamline the naturalization of nine million migrants, senior officials said, as part of a raft of steps aimed at rolling back the "failed" policies of his hardline Republican predecessor.The Democratic president will sign a series of executive orders overhauling the US immigration process Tuesday, officials said, signaling a return to a more inclusive policy.Biden is also set to order a review of all legal obstacles to immigration and integration that were put in place under Donald Trump."The review will likely lead to dramatic changes in policies," according to a senior government official, saying the goal is "to restore faith in our legal immigration system, and promote integration of Americans."
