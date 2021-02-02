COME ONE, COME ALL:

US President Joe Biden will call Tuesday for his administration to streamline the naturalization of nine million migrants, senior officials said, as part of a raft of steps aimed at rolling back the "failed" policies of his hardline Republican predecessor.





The Democratic president will sign a series of executive orders overhauling the US immigration process Tuesday, officials said, signaling a return to a more inclusive policy.





Biden is also set to order a review of all legal obstacles to immigration and integration that were put in place under Donald Trump.



