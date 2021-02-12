CHOOSE WHAT YOU WANT TO DO AND IT WILL DETERMINE WHO YOU RUN AS (profanity alert):

Walking out of the White House in the fall of 2018, Haley thought the worst was behind her.





No more briefings on presidential tweets. No more knife-fighting with administration officials. No more worrying that Trump would torpedo her career. Settling back into her beloved South Carolina after a 22-month stint in New York, equipped with a big boat and a luxury home and $200,000 speaking gigs galore, Haley counted her winnings. Joining the Trump administration had been a massive gamble, and she hit the jackpot--not merely emerging unscathed from a gauntlet that maimed many of her contemporaries, but looking all the smarter and sturdier for it. She had gained rare foreign policy experience, nailed the role of adult in the room and raised her visibility in front of donors and voters alike. Her political future wasn't just intact; it was brighter than ever before.





But there is no expiration date on a Faustian bargain. Haley knew from the moment she agreed to work for Trump, a man whose character she had lampooned mercilessly during his run for president, that she would never be rid of him. She knew that the scars of her own life story--from watching her immigrant family ridiculed, to being called a "raghead" by a fellow state lawmaker, to burying nine Black parishioners who were slaughtered by a white supremacist inside their Charleston church--were perpetually at risk of being ripped open by the president she allied herself with.





"Haley is in the same position as all these other Republicans who jumped on the Trump Train," said Chip Felkel, a longtime South Carolina GOP strategist. "Some of this s[***], you can never get clean from it. People will remember."





Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record. I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot. Will it be the Haley who has proven so adaptive and so canny that she might accommodate herself to the dark realities of a Trump-dominated party? Will it be the Haley who is combative and confrontational and had a history of giving no quarter to xenophobes? Or will it be the Haley who refuses to choose between these characters, believing she can be everything to everyone?