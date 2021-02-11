BUILD RAILWAYS:

During his four years in office, President Donald Trump and his Republican administration repeatedly highlighted so-called "infrastructure weeks" that ultimately resulted in few big projects moving down the line.





On Thursday, Trump's successor, Democrat Joe Biden, hosted his first infrastructure event, inviting a bipartisan group of senators to the Oval Office to "try to see if we come to some kind of generic consensus about how to begin."





Biden, who said he spoke Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping for two hours, made note during his Thursday meeting with the four senators of China's massive infrastructure investments.





"If we don't get moving, they're going to eat our lunch," said Biden of the Chinese. "They have major, major new initiatives on rail. And they already have rail that goes 225 miles an hour with ease. ... They're working very hard to do what I think we're going to have to do."