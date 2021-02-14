February 14, 2021
BLUE V. BLACK:
Vermont study finds traffic stops of Black drivers outpace Black population in Upper Valley towns (ANNA MERRIMAN, 2/13/21, Valley News)
Police in Hartford, Woodstock and Royalton stopped Black drivers at rates that rival the statewide average of the percentage of Black drivers who are pulled over, according to a study released last month by the University of Vermont.Still, stops by Hartford and Woodstock police significantly exceeded the rate that would ordinarily be expected given the number of Black people living in the two towns.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2021 12:00 AM