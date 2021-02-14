AND THEN YOU GET TO BLAME THE KIDS FOR THEIR SITUATION:

In 2008, months before his election as president, Barack Obama assailed feckless black fathers who had reneged on responsibilities that ought not "to end at conception". Where had all the black fathers gone, Obama wondered. In The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander has a simple answer to their whereabouts: they've gone to jail.





Her clear-eyed assessment, published in the UK almost a decade after it first stunned America, is an indictment of a society that, since the 1980s, has been complicit in the explosion of its prison population from around 300,000 to more than 2 million. Drug convictions have largely fuelled the increase, and an extraordinary number of those new felons have been black. This is not coincidental. The Reagan administration's "war on drugs" shifted the legal goalposts, Alexander asserts, so that mass incarceration "emerged as a stunningly comprehensive and well-designed system of racialised social control that functions in a manner strikingly similar to Jim Crow".



