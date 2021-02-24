February 24, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
A solar panel in space is collecting energy that could one day be beamed to anywhere on Earth (Nick Paton Walsh, February 23, 2021, CNN)
Scientists working for the Pentagon have successfully tested a solar panel the size of a pizza box in space, designed as a prototype for a future system to send electricity from space back to any point on Earth.The panel -- known as a Photovoltaic Radiofrequency Antenna Module (PRAM) -- was first launched in May 2020, attached to the Pentagon's X-37B unmanned drone, to harness light from the sun to convert to electricity. The drone is looping Earth every 90 minutes.
Aren't there some beautiful national parks we could despoil for carbons instead?
