...AND CHEAPER...:

Thanks to the proliferation of hardware and software within the home, this trend shows no sign of letting up and comes in many different forms, from indoor air quality monitors to "smart" doorbells which provide us with visual, real-time notifications when someone is attempting to access our property.





Residential renewable electricity generation is also starting to gain traction, with a growing number of people installing solar panels in the hope of reducing bills and their environmental footprint.





In the U.S. alone, the residential solar market installed 738 megawatts of capacity in the third quarter of 2020, a 14% jump compared to the second quarter, according to a recent report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.





Earlier this month, California-headquartered SunPower -- which specializes in the design, production and delivery of solar panels and systems -- announced it was rolling out an app which will enable homeowners to assess and manage their energy generation, usage and battery storage settings with their mobile.





The service will be available to customers using its SunPower Eqiunox system and represents yet another instance of how connected technologies can provide us with valuable information about how buildings operate.



