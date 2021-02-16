February 16, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
This technology could transform renewable energy. BP and Chevron just invested (Jack Denton, 2/16/21, Market Watch)
BP and Chevron have made a landmark expansion into geothermal energy on Tuesday, betting on a new technology that could prove to be the world's first scalable clean energy derived from a constant source: the natural heat of the earth,The two major oil companies have headlined a $40 million funding round into a Canadian geothermal energy firm called Eavor. Based in Calgary, Eavor has pioneered a new form of technology that could feasibly be deployed in many places around the world.
