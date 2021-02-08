February 8, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
South Korea unveils $43 billion plan for world's largest offshore wind farm (Hyonhee Shin, 2/08/21, Reuters)
South Korea unveiled a 48.5 trillion won ($43.2 billion) plan to build the world's largest wind power plant by 2030 as part of efforts to foster an environmentally-friendly recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.The project is a major component of President Moon Jae-in's Green New Deal, initiated last year to curb reliance on fossil fuels in Asia's fourth-largest economy and make it carbon neutral by 2050.
