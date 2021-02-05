...AND CHEAPER...:

A project to build a giant island providing enough energy for three million households has been given the green light by Denmark's politicians.





The world's first energy island will be as big as 18 football pitches (120,000sq m), but there are hopes to make it three times that size.





It will serve as a hub for 200 giant offshore wind turbines.





It is the biggest construction project in Danish history, costing an estimated 210bn kroner (£24bn; €28bn: $34bn).





Situated 80km (50 miles) out to sea, the artificial island would be at least half-owned by the state but partly by the private sector.





It will not just supply electricity for Danes but for other, neighbouring countries' electricity grids too.