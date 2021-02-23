February 23, 2021
AMERICANS ABROAD:
Muslim Brotherhood, exiled opposition form united front (Al Monitor, Feb 23, 2021)
Egyptian opposition groups announced Feb. 11 during a press conference held in Istanbul the formation of a unified political front for coordination between opposition forces abroad to work toward change in Egypt and to topple President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's regime.The timing of the launch may be sparked by hopes that the Biden administraton will emphasize human rights in its dealings with Egypt, and put more pressure on Sisi to accommodate political dissent.The front, named the Union of Egyptian National Forces, announced the formation of a presidential council, a council of elders and a higher committee comprising 100 members, including Egyptian prominent figures, national forces, political parties and independent figures based abroad mainly in Europe, the United States, Turkey, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia and South Korea, as well as several Arab countries. Membership is open to any Egyptian who wants to join the union.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2021 12:00 AM