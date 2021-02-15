February 15, 2021
ADULT SUPERVISION:
Pelosi announces plans for 9/11-style commission to examine Capitol riot (Joanna Walters, 15 Feb 2021, The Guardian)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that the US Congress will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency.Pelosi said in a letter to members of Congress that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the 11 September 2001, terrorist attack on Washington and New York.
